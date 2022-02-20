Atlantic piece ridiculed for arguing mask mandates 'don't need to make sense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Atlantic pushed yet another ridiculed take on coronavirus restrictions in an article originally titled, "Mask Mandates Don’t Need to Make Sense" on Sunday.

The article, written by Rachel Gutman, observed the recent rollback of mask mandates in various states as well as Washington, D.C. Although Gutman acknowledged that many mandates are perceived as "arbitrary, inconsistent," and "absurd," she claimed that such mandates could be necessary if they "align with the communities’ goals."

POLITIFACT RIPPED FOR AFACT-CHECK COMPARING SUPER BOWL TO SCHOOLS IN MASKING DEBATE: ‘GOT TO BE KIDDING ME’

"A mask mandate may not magically swaddle the faces of everyone in its jurisdiction, but it could remind already enthusiastic maskers to avoid large gatherings, or lead non-maskers to give the people around them a little more space," Gutman wrote.

Gutman continued to push the enforcement of mask mandates in spite of fewer cases and a lack of trust by many Americans.

"But no mandate is ever going to be perfectly consistent, and that’s okay. Mask policies can still make sense, so long as they serve a community’s shared goals," Gutman concluded.

The article - its title, in particular - was ridiculed on Twitter.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's press secretary Christina Pushaw tweeted, "’Mask Mandates Don’t Need to Make Sense’" … but if you question them, you’re a bad person!"

Texas Conservative Chairman Matt Rinaldi wrote, "The most honest article on masking you will read from @TheAtlantic. I’ll save you the read. The ‘communities’ goals’ served by mandated masking is to indicate to people when to be afraid."

ONLINE OUTRAGE AS SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER CONFRONTED BE MASKLESS PHOTO STORMS OUT OF MEETING

The article’s title was later changed to "Mask Mandates Are Illogical. So What?," though it continued to face ridicule.

Several governors have announced the rollback of mask mandates, even in more Democratic states such as California. However, some states have continued to push mask mandates in schools despite the low risk posed by the coronavirus towards children. Efforts to continue mask mandates have been frequently protested or mocked.

