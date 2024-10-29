Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dr. Phil said Trump is not a bully: 'I'm an expert about bullying'

'There has to be an imbalance of power. And when there's not, it's just called a debate,' Dr. Phil McGraw said at the Madison Square Garden rally

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
Famous television host and psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw said that former President Trump is not a bully during his speech at the Madison Square Garden [MSG] rally on Sunday evening.

"It is always wrong when you bully somebody. And that's what's going on now. Let me tell you what the critics are going to say when they hear me talking about this. They're going to say, well, now, wait a minute, come on, isn’t Trump a bully? And let me tell you why the answer to that question is no," McGraw said to a crowd of thousands at MSG.

McGraw explained further, "Because to be a bully, there has to be an imbalance of power. And when there's not, it's just called a debate. And he's just better at it than anybody else. It's called debating. It's called arguing. It just may even be name-calling. But it's not bullying unless there's an imbalance of power."

Dr. Phil at MSG

Television personality Dr. Phil McGraw speaks at a campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

McGraw was a surprise speaker at the rally and endorsed Trump for the first time. 

Earlier this year, when McGraw interviewed Trump on his network Merit Street Media, the television host said he does not endorse candidates. Furthermore, McGraw also previously slammed the "weaponization" of the justice system following the guilty verdict for Trump.

The massive rally featured speeches from several celebrities and high profile politicians, including UFC CEO Dana White, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, "Jersey Shore" star Vinny Guadagnino, and iconic wrestler Hulk Hogan. 

Madison Square Garden is the longtime home of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, two of the most storied franchise in their respective sports.

Trump took the stage for the massive rally just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, where roughly 20,000 supporters managed to get a spot in the packed arena, with an estimated 20,000 more supporters gathered outside the Midtown Manhattan venue. 

McGraw said that although he "may not be an expert in politics," he is "an expert about bullying."

"And bullying is when you seek to harm somebody, you seek to intimidate, coerce, cause distress, fear, risk to their well-being. And it can be physical, verbal, relational or cyber bullying. And it's always wrong," McGraw said.

trump-oct-28

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on October 28, 2024, in Powder Springs, Georgia. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Before claiming that Trump was not a bully, he mentioned that Trump supporters "get canceled, intimidated, marginalized, excluded or even fired or boycotted."

"And you know what that means. In short, that adds up to being bullied. And now we're talking about something I know a hell of a lot about," he said.

"Now you're in my wheelhouse, buddy," McGraw added.

