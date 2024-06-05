Following Trump verdict, Dr. Phil denounces weaponization of justice system: Need ‘an end to this craziness’

Talk show star Dr. Phil McGraw blasted the "weaponization" of the justice system following last week’s guilty verdict for former President Trump.

During a recent episode of "Dr. Phil Primetime," the host lamented the ongoing political war that has kicked into high gear following Trump’s conviction last week. The social worker called out politicians in power for using the justice system against their political enemies and urged conservatives to avoid seeking retribution for the verdict once they’re in power.

"It is not the right way forward for America," McGraw declared in a clip he posted Monday at the conclusion of his show segment, titled "Trump Verdict: A Judicial Travesty."

During the bit, the TV personality warned against two outcomes that he believes will come from Trump’s conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records last Thursday.

"This weaponization of our great institutions – the FBI, Justice Department, and individual states’ similar institutions – will lead to one of two outcomes: one is more of the same from the other side – tit-for-tat. That may seem deserved, but it is not the right way forward for America," he said.

The other outcome, he explained, would be for Americans to demand a cease-fire of sorts in this political warfare.

"The other is what I call on you to demand from you politicians today: An end to this craziness in order to save the soul and sanity of this country."

McGraw then cited Pope Francis’ recent book which called for "no resentment" among people and the point that forgiveness is the only real way to end wars.

The host applied the principle to America’s political war: "That is true of any war, including our current cultural war. We need our Justice Department to return to the business of meting out justice and not running the political agendas of those currently in power blindly seeking convictions, warranted or otherwise, in attacking political opponents."

Phil stated that to bring this about, all Americans need to speak up, forgive each other, "and focus on the way forward."

Showing some exasperation with the current situation, he commented, "We are not some banana republic, for God's sakes."

He also asked whether soon, political opponents will resort to even worse measures, like assassinating one another.

"We’re better than that. We must be better than that!" he continued, adding, "I don’t like what I see happening in our country… I don’t like seeing the weaponization of our justice system, agencies and powerful government actions that frankly just make my skin crawl for all of us and for our grandchildren."

He then called out those who let their hatred of Trump or their hatred of Biden embody their actions.

"If you let your hatred for Donald Trump compromise your ability to find true North on your moral compass, shame on you. If you let your disgust for Biden make you blind to the inevitable consequences of pursuing revenge, then God help the children who will inherit the dystopian nightmare we create," he said.