Dr. Oz says he will release his medical records by the weekend, challenges Fetterman to do the same

Pennsylvania Republican senatorial nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz told Fox News he will release his medical records to the public by Friday, challenging his opponent Democrat John Fetterman to follow his lead.

Oz has repeatedly urged Fetterman to give Pennsylvanians an "honest" assessment of his health after he suffered a stroke in May, raising questions about his physical and cognitive fitness for office. In an appearance on "America Reports" Thursday, Oz pointed to an editorial published by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette which called on both candidates to release their medical records to reassure voters and address skepticism about Fetterman's ability to properly "communicate and process information" while in recovery.

"I think that is a rational request," Oz told Fox News host John Roberts. "I am going to release my medical records…as soon as I get them all collected from the hospital. I’m hoping by tonight or tomorrow morning. There is obviously paperwork you have to fill out, even if you are a doctor, but you will have them for the weekend."

Fetterman has accused Oz of taking "cheap shots" about his health and mocking his condition on the campaign trail. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon, maintained that he has not made light of Fetterman's health battle, saying that as a medical doctor, he respects and feels for patients who go through such incidents. But, he reiterated, voters deserve transparency from Fetterman's campaign about issues pertinent to his health.

"I have tremendous compassion for John Fetterman, recovering from a crippling stroke with heart failure, irregular heartbeats. This is a complex issue and he’s doing his best," Oz said. "I do hope and pray that he does recover fully. But this is not about me or John Fetterman. It is about the voters of Pennsylvania. He is not being transparent about what is happening with his health, he should at least be upfront about what is going on by releasing his medical records."

Oz also took shots at Fetterman's policy positions, slamming him as the "most pro-murderer candidate in America" over his support for far-left criminal justice reform policies.

"John Fetterman is the most pro-murderer candidate in America. He believes we should be releasing one-third of prisoners from jail," Oz argued. "He does not think life sentences make sense for convicted murderers. He has lobbied countless times to take folks in jail for life and change those outings to get them into the communities again."

"Their policies have led to these conditions that none of us find tolerable," he added. "Homelessness, drugs widely used, police not allowed to do their jobs."

Oz said he received a unanimous endorsement from the Pennsylvania State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police "because they are so upset by how John Fetterman has continually undermined them."