Oz claims Pennsylvania 'election is ours,' calls for GOP unity in Keystone State

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Mehmet Oz, currently leading in the vote tally for the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate primary, told Fox News "this election is ours," as rival David McCormick trails by a slight margin.

Oz described the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, as an extreme liberal who is "left of Joe Biden."

On his campaign website, Fetterman wrote "a woman's right to an abortion is non-negotiable," "climate change is an existential threat," and "weed should be legal nationwide."

PENNSYLVANIA PRIMARY FAVORITES BUCKED PARTY ESTABLISHMENTS

Oz went on to offer well-wishes to Fetterman, who voted from a Lancaster hospital after suffering a stroke, adding it is nonetheless important to unite politically against him and his fellow Democrats in November.

Pennsylvania voters are likely becoming less and less supportive of President Biden, Oz added, remarking many are probably reminiscing of the "halcyon days" of the Trump era, when there was less economic strife, commodity shortages and the like.

"What I'll do today is to talk about unifying our party because [McCormick and Barnette]… all worked their tails off," he said.

PAGOP CANDIDATES EMBRACED TRUMP, STATE DEMS AVOIDED BIDEN: CONWAY

He said he plans to campaign in areas normally unfriendly to Republicans, as the Commonwealth's three largest cities, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Allentown, are all heavily Democratic.

The last of the trio to seat a Republican mayor was Allentown, reelecting Bill Heydt in 1998.

Later, on "The Ingraham Angle," McCormick slammed Fetterman as an inauthentic populist, saying "there's a history there of a guy who went to Harvard and has a trust fund."

"[He] ultimately has to defend the extreme policies of Joe Biden, which have been a failure," McCormick said.

To that effect, Sean Parnell, a former GOP contender in the Senate race, recently said Fetterman likes to embody a "Democrat blue-collar hammer-swinging folk-hero" persona.

In the gubernatorial race, Democratic Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro – who ran unopposed – will face off with State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a retired Army colonel who grew a following as a critic of the Wolf administration's 2020 COVID lockdown mandates.

Reflecting on the lockdowns, Mastriano said at a post-election speech his gubernatorial vision is "that people will come [to Pennsylvania] and walk as they see fit."