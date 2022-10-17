Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dr. Fauci roasted for claiming he didn't push for school closures: 'The ultimate narcissist'

Fauci claims he never advocated for closing schools in new ABC interview

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Joe Concha slams Fauci for 'pushing a political agenda' with pandemic Video

Joe Concha slams Fauci for 'pushing a political agenda' with pandemic

Fox News contributor Joe Concha criticizes NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci for alleged political partisanship and for deflecting the blame for pandemic-era school closures.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha ripped Dr. Anthony Fauci for deflecting the blame for COVID school closures during a recent ABC interview, claiming he had "nothing to do with" the decisions. Concha, who appeared on "Fox & Friends First" Monday, called Fauci the "ultimate narcissist" and accused him of playing politics with the pandemic.

FAUCI ADMITS ‘CERTAIN ASPECTS’ OF THE GOVERNMENT'S COVID-19 RESPONSE WERE ‘BOTCHED’

JOE CONCHA: Dr. Fauci is the ultimate narcissist. This is somebody who has done far too many interviews and never turns down an interview request because he loves the sound of his own voice. In the beginning, I was the first person to praise him over and over again. After a while, you saw this pattern of him just showing up on television and sharing his feelings on things instead of the data and the facts. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci insisted he has "nothing to hide" and Republicans lawmakers who have threatened an investigate didn’t play a role in his decision to step down.

Dr. Anthony Fauci insisted he has "nothing to hide" and Republicans lawmakers who have threatened an investigate didn’t play a role in his decision to step down. (Getty Images)

Now he is seen, just like so many other folks in the CDC and the NIH as political, as pushing a political agenda. I didn't see him speaking up soon enough, particularly when my kids were in masks, when they were in kindergarten, when it was clearly seen that it made no difference whether they were masked or not, and they should have been in schools far sooner than they were. Now we see the effects, unfortunately, of keeping kids out of school too long when it was seen clearly that was the case. They should have been back in. Dr. Fauci needs to go and needs to stop being on television so much because, again, this is somebody who is more of a political pawn than anybody else.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Bombshell report: Faucis got $5 million richer during COVID Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.