Dr. Fauci roasted for claiming he didn't push for school closures: 'The ultimate narcissist'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha ripped Dr. Anthony Fauci for deflecting the blame for COVID school closures during a recent ABC interview, claiming he had "nothing to do with" the decisions. Concha, who appeared on "Fox & Friends First" Monday, called Fauci the "ultimate narcissist" and accused him of playing politics with the pandemic.

JOE CONCHA: Dr. Fauci is the ultimate narcissist. This is somebody who has done far too many interviews and never turns down an interview request because he loves the sound of his own voice. In the beginning, I was the first person to praise him over and over again. After a while, you saw this pattern of him just showing up on television and sharing his feelings on things instead of the data and the facts.

Now he is seen, just like so many other folks in the CDC and the NIH as political, as pushing a political agenda. I didn't see him speaking up soon enough, particularly when my kids were in masks, when they were in kindergarten, when it was clearly seen that it made no difference whether they were masked or not, and they should have been in schools far sooner than they were. Now we see the effects, unfortunately, of keeping kids out of school too long when it was seen clearly that was the case. They should have been back in. Dr. Fauci needs to go and needs to stop being on television so much because, again, this is somebody who is more of a political pawn than anybody else.

