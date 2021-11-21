Dr. Ben Carson speaks out on 'unthinkable' tragedy in Wisconsin

Initially appearing for a segment on education, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson gave his reaction to the tragedy in Wisconsin on "Sunday Night in America" with Trey Gowdy.

"My heart obviously goes out to those people who have been killed or injured and their families. This is horrific, particularly this time of year. But also kudos to our first responders who were right there," Carson said.

During a Sunday Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, a SUV plowed through police barricades and ran over parade marchers and bystanders. Law enforcement officials report that over 20 people are injured, including multiple fatalities. There is a person of interest in connection with the incident, but law enforcement gave no further details about the suspect and whether they were in police custody.

SUV PLOWS DOWN WISCONSIN CHRISTMAS PARADE AS CHILDREN WATCH IN HORROR

Carson highlighted the officer seen chasing after the rogue vehicle on foot as it plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha.

He remarked, "These are brave individuals and our paramedics who are on the scene saving lives and we need these people more than ever."

Though no suspect or agenda has been identified behind the incident, Carson also lamented on the rising animosity between Americans when a vehicle plowing through a parade is no longer unthinkable.

"The thing that really weighs on my heart is, you know, years ago it would be unthinkable that somebody would take a vehicle and use it to injure and hurt people but now, it’s the first thing we think about because we have so much animosity in our society right now. Somehow, we’ve got to get across to the American people that we’re not each other’s enemies. A house divided against itself cannot stand. This is just a harbinger of more incidents that are going to occur if we don’t do something to tamp down the hatred in our society," Carson said.

Gowdy inquired from Carson’s experience as a surgeon on what the scene at the hospitals might look like following a tragic incident like this. Carson similarly praised the medical system that can mobilize immediately to save lives.

"The hospitals mobilize very quickly for this kind of incident. They have the triage of nurses and physicians ready and the intensive care unit is ready, the operating room is ready. Everybody is on high alert. People who are off-duty would be reporting to the hospital. We have a medical system that is second to none in the world, and that’s something that we can be proud of," Carson said.

Though the news brought a solemn start of the Thanksgiving week, Carson remained hopeful that the holiday weekend can be a time of better feeling.

"Maybe we can all do everything we can in our own home spheres of influence to try and improve the situation," he said.

