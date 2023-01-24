Dr. Baden on Ghislaine Maxwell's claim Jeffrey Epstein was murdered: 'Strangulation' was more likely

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden addressed claims made in a jailhouse interview by convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who believes that Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison.

Baden, who was hired by Epstein's brother to investigate his 2019 death and observed the autopsy, joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss why evidence shows strangulation was "more likely" than suicide.

"There were three fractures in the windpipe that are much more typical of crush injury from homicidal strangulation than from hanging," Baden told host Carlson.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida federal prison for her role in Epstein's abuse of young girls, told British broadcaster Jeremy Kyle Monday she was "shocked" by his death.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS TO BE UNSEALED, POTENTIALLY REVEALING ACQUAINTANCES, JUDGE ORDERS

"I believe that he was murdered," Maxwell said in a jailhouse interview with Britain's TalkTV. "I was shocked. Then I wondered how it had happened."

Baden also noted "hemorrhages in the eyes" which are "more typical" of homicide and said the "ligature imprint" on Epstein's neck did not match the sheet found in his jail cell.

"I thought that made it more likely that this was a homicide than a suicide. But we never got to find out how the body was found," Baden said.

"He was dead for a few hours before he was found. And the two guards never made a statement that was released as to how the body was found, that the body was just cut down and brought out to a hospital where he was pronounced dead."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP