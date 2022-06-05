Douglas Murray on non-gendered sports: We’re watching ‘the end of women’s sports’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reacting to a British cycling race eliminating gender categories, Fox News contributor and author Douglas Murray weighed in on the "all too predictable" announcement on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday.

Murray argued the sports move further enforces the societal idea that until women are cleared from the winner's podium, "it seems that we won't really be living in a free and equal society."

DOUGLAS MURRAY: This is all too predictable. Remember, a few years ago, I said the moment you allow biological men into women's sports, it's the end of women's sports. And since then, we've seen things like the Lia Thomas case, a swimmer who took first place in the [NCAA] swimming [championship]. Now, we have yet another case, by the way, this isn't at all uncommon -- this has happened a number of times [with] male cyclists, of course, beating female cyclists.

It seems that there are some people who think that we will not be a free society until biological men stand on all of the top podiums in every sport. So it's like, transgender athlete at number one, great! What a terrific advance for minority rights. Now it's podium one and podium two. That's fantastic. So until all the women are cleared from the podium, it seems that we won't really be living in a free and equal society. And I suspect that quite a lot of people viewing would agree with me there's something wrong with that.

