Douglas Murray warns NYC risks London-style decline under Mamdani's socialist policies

Murray points to hefty taxation policies driving wealthy residents from UK

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Douglas Murray warns NYC: London is 'paying the price' for socialism Video

Douglas Murray warns NYC: London is 'paying the price' for socialism

New York Post columnist Douglas Murray joins 'America's Newsroom' to analyze London’s economic decline under socialist leadership and the potential implications for New York City if similar policies are adopted.

British conservative author Douglas Murray warned Wednesday that London’s economic decay under far-left leadership offers a glimpse of what New York could become if similar policies prevail.

"There have been taxation policies very similar to what Zohran Mamdani is talking about," Murray said, referencing the "tax the rich" mantra the Democratic socialist and other left-wing ideologues have espoused.

"A lot of the rich have just left. London in the last 12 months has lost around 12,000 multimillionaires. That has an enormous impact," he told "America's Newsroom."

CUOMO CALLS NYC MAYORAL RIVAL 'DANGEROUS,' WARNS SOCIALISM WOULD BE 'DEATH KNELL' FOR CITY

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

Democratic nominee for mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks to reporters outside the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York Aug. 7. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Because the United Kingdom has only one tax jurisdiction, Murray, author of "The War on the West," said such policies have driven many wealthy Londoners not only out of the city, but of the country altogether.

"Some of the left are now saying in London, ‘Well, good riddance to them’ … [but] they'll soon start to pay the price for that," he continued.

Murray's comments highlighted a glaring Washington Post op-ed earlier this week warning New Yorkers of London’s "sad decline" under Mayor Sadiq Khan

Murray added that wealthy New Yorkers would find it easier to relocate within the U.S., particularly to lower-tax states such as Florida.

"Mamdani and Co. … they like this idea of sort of punishing the rich, punishing the well-off. But… New Yorkers will discover what that actually means. London's already discovering it," Murray said.

WASHINGTON POST BLASTS MAMDANI'S FREE BUS PROPOSAL, WARNS IT WOULD ATTRACT ‘VAGRANTS AND DRUG ADDICTS'

Zohran Mamdani supporters

Supporters of New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani gather outside LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City on Oct. 22. (Fox News Digital/Deirdre Heavey)

His warning comes less than a week before the New York City mayoral election, in which Mamdani, the Democratic candidate, will face off against independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Murray also warned against Mamdani's public transportation proposal for "free buses" and his stance on law enforcement, particularly after a resurfaced clip from a 2023 socialist conference went viral. The video shows Mamdani saying, "We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF."

Mamdani addressed the latter issue during a gaggle in Hell's Kitchen Tuesday.

"You know, I've said time and again that with public safety, I'm looking forward to working with police officers here in New York City to deliver it," Mamdani said.

"I'm looking forward to ensuring that we actually tackle the retention crisis at hand, where we now have about 350 officers leaving the department every month. And that is something we will bring to an end by ensuring that police officers are only asked to do the work of a police department, not the work of social services, as they have."

Mamdani has also insisted that his tax policies will benefit everyone involved, even those being taxed at a higher percentage.

Zohran Mamdani explains his stances on Israel-Hamas, NYC affordability Video

"Though my taxes that I'm proposing are ones that would be on the top 1% of New Yorkers, on the most profitable corporations, it's not taxes that will detract from their life," he told NPR's Leila Fadel earlier this year.

"It's, in fact, taxes that will benefit everyone across the city, including those who are being taxed. And, ultimately, this is not an interest in taxation in and of itself. It's an interest in finding revenue to pay for something that will transform life in the city."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

