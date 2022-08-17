Douglas Murray sounds off on college's 'amazing' censorship of students' anti-communism posters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and author Douglas Murray shared an alarming statistic on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday while discussing Clovis College's (Calif.) censorship of students over anti-communism posters. Murray said at least one-third of American students have "positive feelings" about communism, and he praised the conservative group for trying to "educate their peers" on the dangers of the ideology.

CALI COLLEGE STUDENTS SUE SCHOOL AFTER CENSORSHIP OF ANTI-COMMUNIST FLYERS FROM CAMPUS

DOUGLAS MURRAY: It's amazing, isn't it? There was a poll a couple of years ago that showed that one-third of American students, that's one-third, have positive feelings about communism. That's a pretty horrific stat. The 20th century had two terrible ideologies, nightmare ideologies, fascism and communism. And if a third of American students had positive feelings towards fascism, we would rightly be very alarmed. But a third of students having positive feelings about communism is a demonstration that they don't know anything about what communism was and is. And it is completely right that other students who do know should try to educate their peers about the realities of communism and socialism, what it did in the 20th century, and what it could do in the 21st. So they were completely within their rights and correct to be asserting their First Amendment rights. The fact that the college thought that they were doing something controversial is amazing. The fact that they're now fighting back is very encouraging.

