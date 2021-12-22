Douglas Murray on school district's 'equity challenge': 'The opposite of the American dream' message

Author of "The Madness of the Crowds" Douglas Murray, slammed left-wing teachers for indoctrinating students in the classroom on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday after a Michigan school district encouraged parents to attend a Black Lives Matter protest as an "equity" challenge. Murray told host Carley Shimkus some teachers are "failing" at their jobs and this progressive rhetoric goes against the American dream.

MI SCHOOL DISTRICT SUGGESTS JOINING BLM PROTESTS, WARNS CALLING US ‘LAND OF OPPORTUNITY’ IS ‘MICROAGGRESSION’

DOUGLAS MURRAY: [Schoolchildren] are just going to have all of the potential that they have in life squeezed out of them because their school days will have been indoctrination days instead of giving them an opportunity to get up the ladder. They will have just been held back. And what's more, they've been told there's a reason that you've been held back. It's because of racism. It's because of all sorts of evil in America... In other words, they'll be told in advance, there's a reason why you're not going to achieve things in your life, and it's because this country is rigged against you. It's exactly the opposite of the American dream. It's exactly the opposite, where people from whatever background should be given that leg up and see that it is a land of opportunity and that isn't a microaggression, that's just the truth. I just wish these teaching unions realized that.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: