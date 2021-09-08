Expand / Collapse search
Douglas Murray rips Biden on Afghanistan: ‘Just hoping it's over will not mean it’s over’

'The Madness of Crowds' author says Afghanistan has returned to pre-9/11 conditions

"The Madness of Crowds" author Douglas Murray reacted Wednesday to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair's scathing condemnation of America's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

FLAGS HONORING 13 US SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED IN KABUL AIRPORT ATTACK VANDALIZED IN CALIFORNIA

DOUGLAS MURRAY: Afghanistan has been returned to the pre-9/11 situation with billions of dollars of American money having been poured into it with thousands of lives being lost by Americans, by hundreds of lives being lost by America’s allies in Afghanistan, and what do we see? The Taliban back in Afghanistan. Is that problem going to go away? Clearly not. We can’t wish it away. The Biden administration seems to have no policy about it, but just hoping that it is over will not mean it is over. It’s far from over. 

