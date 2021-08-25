Douglas Murray: Anyone who sees Afghanistan as an American triumph is in 'absolute la-la-land'

"The Madness of Crowds" author Douglas Murray told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that anyone who views Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal as a "diplomatic triumph" is "absolutely in la-la-land." Murray argued that the president has handed over Kabul airport to the Taliban, like the rest of Afghanistan, and U.S. allies are left to "mop up the pieces afterward."

DOUGLAS MURRAY: The White House press secretary told Fox News's White House correspondent yesterday that this was nothing but a success, this pullout. This is one of the greatest pullouts in history, one of the fastest pullouts. It is so contemptible to look at it in this light. Yeah, and Britain and other allies of America certainly don't regard this as a success. They see it as America rushing out of Afghanistan in this incredibly ignominious fashion, handing the country over to the Taliban.

Anyone who sees this as some kind of diplomatic triumph is absolutely in la-la land. Biden said that America was back when he came in as president. He has ignored America's allies. He's handing over Kabul airport to the Taliban like the rest of Afghanistan, and his allies are left trying to mop up the pieces afterward. This is not America extending its influence in the world. This is America running fast from an engagement that has been 20 years and behaving as if it's got an essay crisis at the last moment. It is so sad for America's allies to see this, and the reverberations from this are going to go on for a very, very long time to come.

