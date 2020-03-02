Senate Democrat Doug Jones declines to say whether he'd support Bernie Sanders as nominee

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., on Monday declined to say whether he would support front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders if the democratic socialist wins the nomination.

“I can’t speak for the entire party, I don’t know the entire party,” Jones told “America’s Newsroom” host Sandra Smith when she asked for a yes-or-now answer about his potential support for Sanders.

“I am going to run a Doug Jones race,” he said.

Jones is in a tough reelection campaign, set to face former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Republican Rep. Bradley Byrne or former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.

“Yes, I have endorsed Joe Biden a long time ago. He has been a friend of mine for 40 years ... I have always believed he will be a great president and I think that where he is headed now, he is going to be a great president.”

THIS MAY BE BERNIE SANDERS' KRYPTONITE ON SUPER TUESDAY: TOP REPUBLICAN POLLSTER

In a field of candidates that was larger than 2016, Biden carried the South Carolina primary Saturday by nearly 30 percentage points while Sanders captured less than 20 percent of the vote. However, Sanders is still believed to be in a strong position to emerge with a sizable delegate lead as a slew of states hold their primaries on Super Tuesday.

Jones said he plans to campaign the same way regardless of who the party chooses as the presidential nominee.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I am going to run the race that I am going to run, regardless. It doesn’t matter who that nominee is. I’ve got a record that I think is a record that reflects the people of Alabama and I am very proud of that and the 17 bills that we’ve got enacted — the bipartisan bills," he said.

Fox News’ Matt London contributed to this report.