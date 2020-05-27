Doug Collins says the Flynn probe was about 'getting' Trump, hurting the new administration

Rep. Doug Collins on Wednesday explained that the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation had corrupt motives to sabotage the Trump administration from the beginning, specifically the way in which the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn was pursued.

“This was about getting at a president. Let’s make that very clear,” Collins, R-Ga., told “Fox & Friends.”

“The whole investigation was centered around if we can get Flynn or we can get others to either lie or to do something, then we can get President Trump. This was all about power and making sure President Trump’s administration did not get off on the right foot.”

Collins reacted to Richard Grenell's move to declassify a new batch of Russia probe documents on his way out as acting director of national intelligence, leaving the decision on whether to make those files public up to newly sworn-in Director John Ratcliffe.

The documents include transcripts of phone calls that Gen. Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak had in December 2016, during the presidential transition period.

Collins said he does not believe anything on the call would amount to a "smoking gun" showing corruption, likening it to any conversation between world leaders. He pointed back to 2012, when President Obama told then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev he'd have more "flexibility" to negotiate after that year's election was decided.

Fox News has learned that the declassification review of those transcripts is now complete, and it will be left up to Ratcliffe whether to release them publicly.

Fox News has learned that before leaving the post Grenell also completed the declassification review of other documents related to the origins of the Russia probe — including one that a senior intelligence official told Fox News was “very significant in understanding how intelligence was manipulated to support launching the Russia investigation.”

The official could not provide further details on that newly declassified document, but said that it will also be up to Ratcliffe to decide whether to make it public.

The declassification comes after Grenell, who served as acting director while simultaneously serving as the U.S. ambassador to Germany, made waves with previous declassifications related to the Russia investigation, as well as other actions during his three months on the job.

