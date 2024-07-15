'Don't act like Donald Trump has changed' after assassination attempt, Democrats tell CNN analyst

Democrats are reportedly "upset" at the media coverage of former President Trump since he narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally on Saturday, telling one CNN analyst that the seismic event should not alter how they report on the GOP candidate.

CNN senior political analyst Mark Preston said on Monday that Democrats are frustrated and have called him to warn that the attempt on Trump's life should not alter how the media covers the candidate and the race going forward.

"And again, I know that Democrats are very upset and they’re upset and I‘ve heard this morning from Democrats sending me messages saying, ‘Hey, don‘t act like Donald Trump has changed just because you know, somebody tried to kill him,’" Preston said candidly. "Like, ‘he is still the same person. You can‘t let that persona hide who he is.’ So it’s interesting to see Donald Trump say that he has kind of changed as a person. We’ll see what he’s like when he comes here."

Trump's classified documents case in Florida was also dismissed by a judge on Monday morning, who said that Special Counsel Jack Smith's appointment violated the Constitution. Preston said that the court case was a "huge win" for the former president, particularly on the heels of surviving the attempted assassination.

He said it was as if Trump "has this lucky rabbit foot in his pocket" and added, "I mean, if you look at all of his wins, everything that has happened, even the assassination attempt on Saturday, like he has been able to gain strength from this."

"And I do think that again, this is another huge loss for Democrats right now, because they‘re looking for Donald Trump to be taken out, whether it’s through the judicial system or whether it’s at the ballot box, you know, they don‘t want to see him back in office," Preston continued.

"Politically, it's a huge win for President Trump. Regardless of which case it is. I mean, he‘s just – he is on a roll right now."

Trump, who is slated to speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday, signaled that he had made changes to his speech in light of his brush with death.

"Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now," he told The Washington Examiner on Sunday of the refocusing of his speech. "It is a chance to bring the country together. I was given that chance."

The Trump campaign also said that he would call for unity in the face of tragedy instead of criticizing President Biden.

