Judge dismisses Trump's Florida classified documents case

A judge in Florida has dismissed the case against former President Trump's handling of classified documents.

Trump had faced charges stemming from special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into his possession of classified materials. He pleaded not guilty to all 37 felony counts from Smith’s probe, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

"The Superseding Indictment is DISMISSED because Special Counsel Smith’s appointment violates the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution," U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon wrote in a filing on Monday, which was obtained by Fox News.

Earlier this month, Trump requested a partial pause in the classified documents case brought against him after a U.S. Supreme Court decision this week found that presidents have substantial immunity for official acts that occurred while they were in office.

Lawyers for Trump asked a Florida court to pause all proceedings in the case until the judge can apply the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling to the facts of the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

