Liberal media, Democrats praise 'great' President Biden amid dire polling: 'A hero'

President Biden is garnering substantial praise from Democrats and pundits in the liberal media for his record over the last four years, despite worrisome poll numbers and calls to drop out over concerns he could lose to former President Trump in November.

A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows Biden two points ahead of Trump in a head-to-head rematch, though Trump is one percentage point above Biden when factoring in third-party options. Both results fell within the survey's 3.1% margin of error.

Since the June 27 debate against Trump, Biden has faced calls to step aside from members of his own party amid concerns he does not have the physical or mental strength to beat the former president nor carry out another four-year term.

As of Friday morning, there are more than 20 congressional Democrats who have publicly called on Biden to drop out.

However, in recent weeks, others have defended the 81-year-old president, citing his accomplishments and trying to distinguish him from Trump for voters.

During a July 7 appearance on "Meet the Press," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., claimed that Biden's record has been "incredible" while Trump's is "terrible" and said that opinion alone should have the president "mopping the floor" with his opponent.

On Thursday, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., doubled down on his support for Biden, telling multiple networks that Biden is a "great president." He also called on his party to pledge their support and think twice about abandoning him.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., have also recently backed Biden, telling CNN that one "bad" debate night should not overshadow a "great" term in office.

Prominent media figures, many of whom have expressed concern about Biden's debate performance or suggested that he forego re-election, have also lauded his record and character amid blowback from his party.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace told White House spokesman Ian Sams last week that he did not need to "persuade" her about Biden's abilities and recalled it was an "honor and a privilege" to interview him on her show last year.

Fellow MSNBC host Rachel Maddow also proclaimed Biden a "master" of foreign policy after he hosted NATO leaders in Washington, D.C., for the 75th anniversary of NATO.

Frequent "Morning Joe" guest Donny Deutsch also heaped praise on Biden shortly after the debate but admitted he may not be the best option for Democrats.

"If the truth be told, I do not believe that Joe Biden, a great man, a hero — he's 10 times the man Donald Trump is — I don't believe he's our best choice at this point," he said.

Late-night host Stephen Colbert, who just months ago participated in a lavish fundraiser that brought in $26 million for the Biden campaign, said earlier this week that it is a "shame" people are still talking about Biden's debate performance.

He repeatedly called Biden a "great president" and played a tape of other media personalities echoing a similar sentiment.