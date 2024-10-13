Donald Trump: We've been 'screwed' on trade by Mexico, China, European Union

One of former President Trump’s top-of-mind plans if he wins in November includes re-negotiations of international trade deals, which he detailed on "Sunday Morning Futures," adding that America has been "screwed" by Mexico, China, Canada and the European Union.

"There are always things that you can do better. I got a clause that gives me the right to re-negotiate [the USMCA]. Who else would think of that except a business person? A good one — I'm a really good business person," Trump told host Maria Bartiromo in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

"We've been screwed by Mexico and by China and by Canada and by the European Union," he continued.

The former president proposed a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement as part of his larger initiative for a domestic jobs boom and revitalized auto industry.

Previously on the 2024 campaign trail, Trump said he would implement a 200% tariff on all Chinese auto imports from Mexico, which would make them "un-sellable" in the United States.

Mexico is the largest export market for U.S. automotive parts, and the fourth-largest producer of automotive parts worldwide, according to the International Trade Administration .

Meanwhile, multiple Latin American business news outlets reported this year that Mexico's share of the U.S. auto parts imports market increased from 38% in 2017 to 42.5% in 2023, according to a previous Fox News Digital article.

"I want to make it a much better deal. I want to take advantage now of the car industry… So I put a clause in, the hardest clause I had with them was, I want to be able to see how it's working, and I want to re-negotiate," the former president expanded on Sunday.

"That's the way it is. Either you do that, or I'm not going to make a deal, or… I didn't mind not making a deal, by the way. The problem we had is NAFTA. We had to get rid of it. It had to get out. It was the worst deal," Trump said. "Do you know, when they signed NAFTA many years ago, they made typos, and they made mistakes in the agreement that normally you would just sit back and change the following day. Nobody went back to change it. And it was things like numbers, you know, they put wrong numbers in… and nobody changed it for 30 years."

He also touted his previous trade record while in office: "I made a great deal with Japan. I made a great deal with South Korea. I said to them, 'We've got 40,000 soldiers over there'… "

"When I left, Iran was broke," Trump added. "I said to China, 'You can't buy oil, and if you buy one barrel of oil, I'm not doing any business with you in the U.S. You're shut out. We're going to go cold-turkey.'"

