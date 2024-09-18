Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump says he will tax Mexican auto imports by 200% and make then 'unsellable' in the US

Trump quipped after the declaration: 'You wonder why I get shot'

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
close
Auto workers form pro-Trump group, gain traction: 'Practical arguments' winning them over, Kelvin King says Video

Auto workers form pro-Trump group, gain traction: 'Practical arguments' winning them over, Kelvin King says

Kelvin King, 'Let's Win for America' chairman, speculates how the second Trump assassination attempt could sway voters and labor union members organizing a group to support Trump.

During a campaign town hall Tuesday night in Flint, Michigan, former President Trump spoke about his plan to implement a 200% tariff on all Mexican auto imports, which he said would make them "unsellable" in the U.S.

"Tariffs are the greatest thing ever invented," Trump said at the town hall event hosted by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "I took in $467 billion from China. Nobody else took in anything."

Trump in Flint Michigan

Former President Trump at a town hall event at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

Trump predicated his comments about implementing a 200% tax on Mexican auto imports with a story about one of his friends in the auto manufacturing industry. Trump said he asked that friend to show him a contemporary, top-of-the-line automaking plant located in the U.S. But, according to Trump, his friend told him that was not possible, because the U.S. only has smaller auto manufacturing plants, while the major ones are located in Mexico and are mostly run by China. 

‘AUTO WORKERS FOR TRUMP’ LEADER SAYS THOUSANDS POISED TO BREAK FROM DEMS OVER GREEN POLICIES, JOB KILLING REGS

"They think they're going to make their cars [in Mexico] and they're going to sell them across our line and we're going to take them and we're not going to charge them tax," Trump said Tuesday evening. "We're going to charge them – I'm telling you right now – I'm putting a 200% tariff on, which means they are unsellable in the United States."

Toyota prototype

A Toyota Hilux hydrogen fuel cell prototype vehicle at the IAA Transportation fair in Hanover, Germany, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

Trump quipped after the declaration: "You wonder why I get shot." 

He noted that "when I say something like [taxing Chinese auto imports]" it puts a target on his back, adding "only consequential presidents get shot at."

But, Trump conceded, "You have to do what you have to do." 

"We have to be brave otherwise we're not going to have a country left," the former president added.

TRUMP: IF KAMALA BECOMES PRESIDENT, THERE WILL BE NO AUTO INDUSTRY 

Earlier this week, Brian Pannebecker, a retired autoworker who has spent a combined 36 years on the manufacturing floors at Ford, Chrysler and Stellantis, spoke to Fox News Digital about why he and other pro-Trump autoworkers are backing the former president over Kamala Harris. He said that besides the former president's pushback on Democratic efforts to implement electric vehicle mandates and other green regulations in the auto industry, Trump's replacement of the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the stricter trade rules under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was also a factor. 

auto_workers_trump

Brian Pannebecker, founder of Auto Workers for Trump 2024, speaks beside former President Trump during a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

"Kamala Harris is on record saying she would like to see all vehicles built in the United States reaching zero-emissions by 2035. She supported legislation to that effect when she was a U.S. senator," Pannebecker said. "She knows nothing about manufacturing. She knows nothing about the economy. She's a San Francisco liberal district attorney. And then she was California's attorney general. And we all know what's happened in California. They've ruined that state."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign for comment, but did not receive a response before publication time.

