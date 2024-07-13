Trump Jr. says father 'in great spirits' at hospital after shots fired during PA rally

Donald Trump Jr. revealed that his father, former President Trump, is in the hospital following shots being fired at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday evening, but is in "great spirits."

"I just spoke to my father on the phone and he is in great spirits," Trump Jr., told Fox News Digital in a statement. "He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him."

Trump was escorted off-stage after 6 p.m. at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after shots were fired. Blood was apparent on Trump's right ear and face as he was tackled by the Secret Service and quickly moved from the stage.

The former president said on Truth Social hours after the incident that "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," Trump wrote.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead," he added.

According to Trump, "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, reacted to the incident as well on Saturday night. "Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," she wrote on X.

"I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always," Ivanka Trump said.

The shooter has been confirmed dead per a law enforcement source, reported Fox News' Jacqui Henrich. There are also two injured bystanders that were brought to a Pittsburgh hospital.

A Secret Service source told Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson that an FBI fly team is on its way to Butler to begin an "assassination investigation."

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich and Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.