Don Jr. rep blasts MSNBC anchor, says Dem lawmaker Garamendi 'better suited to represent Antifa' after threat

A spokesman for Donald Trump Jr. ripped Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., and MSNBC anchor Hallie Jackson Friday after the lawmaker said he would get into a "serious altercation" with the president's eldest son after he defended the administration's response to the coronavirus threat.

"The outrageous remarks from Congressman Garamendi were beyond the pale and should be universally condemned by Republicans and Democrats alike," spokesman Andy Surabian, told Fox News on Friday.

"Almost as outrageous as the Congressman’s comments was the lack of pushback or condemnation from MSNBC host Hallie Jackson, whose silence about political violence aimed towards a member of the first family, was truly deafening."

In Surabian's statement to Fox News, he added that Garamendi was better suited to represent "Antifa," the violent left-wing organization that repeatedly protests the president.

HOUSE DEM THREATENS TRUMP JR. WITH 'SERIOUS ALTERCATION' AFTER COMMENTS ON CORONAVIRUS

"By threatening Don Jr. with physical violence on national TV, Congressman Garamendi made clear to everyone watching that he is better suited to represent Antifa than the people of California’s 3rd Congressional district," Surabian said. "He should apologize immediately."

Garamendi appeared to threaten Trump Jr. earlier Friday while discussing the coronavirus outbreak on MSNBC. Jackson had asked the congressman about Trump Jr.'s remark on "Fox & Friends" that Democrats apparently hope that the virus "comes here, and kills millions of people so they can end Donald Trump's streak of winning."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"He should not be near me when he says that," Garamendi responded. "There would be a serious altercation. That is just totally outrageous. That is totally outrageous."

"I can assure you that there is not a Democrat or Republican in Congress that wants anybody to be sick," the lawmaker added, before saying he was concerned about the administration's response to the virus. Later in his interview, Garamendi again warned that "Don Jr. better not get anyplace close to me. It would not be a healthy situation."

NBC Universal did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement provided to Fox News, Garamendi said his "sole focus is on the health and safety of my constituents and all Americans."

He added: "Donald Trump Jr. made the outrageous statement that Democrats want people to die for political purposes. If he wants to come to my office to explain his comments, my door is open. There is no threat of physical violence — but he can expect a strong verbal altercation. I will continue working to ensure our communities have the testing kits and resources necessary to successfully address the Coronavirus crisis. I hope Donald Trump Jr. and the President will join me in this effort.”