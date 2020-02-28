House Dem threatens Trump Jr. with 'serious altercation' for calling out left on coronavirus

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., appeared to threaten Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, on Friday, warning that they better not be in close quarters or they could have a "serious altercation."

He made those comments on MSNBC while discussing the coronavirus. MSNBC anchor Hallie Jackson had asked the congressman about Trump Jr.'s argument that Democrats were hoping for deaths from the coronavirus so it could end his father's winning streak.

"He should not be near me when he says that," Garamendi responded. "There would be a serious altercation. That is just totally outrageous. That is totally outrageous."

"I can assure you that there is not a Democrat or Republican in Congress that wants anybody to be sick," he added, before saying he was concerned about the administration's response to the virus.

Later in his interview, Garamendi again warned that "Don Jr. better not get any place close to me. It would not be a healthy situation."

The president's son took issue with a New York Times op-ed which called on readers to label the coronavirus the "Trumpvirus."

Trump Jr. defended himself, retweeting a comment from conservative commentator Erick Erickson. "This from @DonaldJTrumpJr is completely accurate," Erickson tweeted, alongside video of Trump Jr.'s comments.

"The Dems first blasted Trump for overreacting to the coronavirus and now are blasting him for not doing enough. The Democrats want a coronavirus outbreak to help them politically."

During a press conference on Wednesday, Trump derided Democrats House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, over the issue.

"She wants to do the same thing with cryin' Chuck Schumer. He goes out and he says the president only asked for $2.5 billion, he should have $8.5 billion. This is the first time I've ever been told that we should take more. Usually, it's we have to take less," Trump said.

The White House is requesting $1.25 billion in new funding and wants to transfer $535 million more from an Ebola preparedness account — a move opposed by Democrats. The administration anticipates shifting money from other Department of Health and Human Services accounts and other agencies to complete the $2.5 billion response plan.

On Thursday, Schumer and Pelosi issued a statement calling for additional action in response to the crisis -- warning that "lives are at stake -- this is not the time for name-calling or playing politics."