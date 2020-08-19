Donald Trump Jr. accuses CBS News of publishing 'dishonest hit piece' about ties to Utah gun company head

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. alleged Wednesday that CBS News had published a "knowingly dishonest hit piece"on its website that attempted to associate him with the co-founder of a Utah gun company founder who reportedly is a "prominent member of a polygamous group."

Last month, President Trump's eldest son visited Desert Tech, located in a suburb of Salt Lake City, while he was in town for a campaign event. Desert Tech commemorated the visit by sharing two images on Instagram; one of Trump Jr. using one of their rifles at a shooting range and the other of him posing with Desert Tech co-founder Nicholas Young.

"Awesome time guys. Can't wait to do it again soon," Trump Jr. replied to one of the Desert Tech posts.

DONALD TRUMP JR. CALLS OUT MEDIA FOR NOT PRESSURING BIDEN TO DO PRESS CONFERENCES

According to the CBS report, Young has a "prominent position" in The Order, a controversial group that has not only faced allegations of abuse of women and children, but also allows members to "enter into lifelong relationships that include multiple women."

While most of the report was focused on Young and his involvement with The Order, the article was headlined, "Donald Trump Jr. appeared in promotion for gun company run by prominent member of polygamous group."

"I would say that CBS News should be ashamed of themselves for their knowingly dishonest hit piece on me," Trump Jr. told Fox News in an exclusive statement, "but we're talking about a media company that has STILL not written a single story about an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein claiming she saw Bill Clinton on 'pedophile island.' So we know they have no shame to begin with."

DONALD TRUMP JR. MOCKS JOURNALISTS WHO SOUNDED ALARM OVER SCHEDULED CAMPAIGN INTERVIEW WITH FATHER

The president's son accused CBS reporters Graham Kates and Jessica Kegu, who co-authored the report, of knowing "full well" that he was not promoting Desert Tech, as well as using the language in the headline to "deceive their readers into thinking I had some sort of relationship with Desert Tech, when in reality, I barely even know them."

"They invited me to go shooting while I was in Utah, took a picture of me and posted it on their Instagram page ... Who besides the leftwing activists at CBS News truly believes that's even remotely newsworthy?" Trump Jr. asked.

CBS News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

For his part, Young told CBS the brief visit by Trump Jr. was "not really newsworthy stuff.

"I mean, it's just going to the range and shooting," he said. "So I didn't expect to have everybody be calling me."

Andrew Surabian, Trump Jr.'s spokesperson, scolded CBS for its "pathetic and transparent attempt to smear by association the President's eldest son."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Don routinely gets offers from 2nd Amendment enthusiasts from around the country to go shooting and it's not uncommon for him to take them up on those offers when he's able to," Surabian told the network. "He had never met the owner of Desert Tech prior to going shooting with him, has no personal relationship with him, only spoke to him about shooting and CBS has no reporting to suggest that he did anything besides spend an hour or so on the gun range with the owner of a prominent gun company, yet they have decided to dredge up allegations from this man's private life."

The Order also "categorically" denied any fraud allegations to CBS News.