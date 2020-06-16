Donald Trump Jr. mocks journalists who sounded alarm over scheduled campaign interview with father

Donald Trump Jr. had some fun at the expense of members of the media who had seemingly sounded the alarm over an upcoming Trump campaign interview with his father, President Trump.

On Tuesday morning, The Hill political reporter Jonathan Easley said that Trump Jr. "will interview his father @realdonaldtrump on Team Trump's online show 'Triggered' this week, per a source familiar."

Easley also noted that the Thursday night interview will mark "the first time the president will appear on any of the campaign's online shows."

However, several journalists expressed concerns that the campaign interview won't be as "hard-hitting" as they hoped.

"If you were uneasy about Chris Cuomo interviewing his brother..." New York Times media columnist Ben Smith wrote, alluding to the CNN anchor's widely-criticized interviews with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"The questions are certain to be hard-hitting and tough," Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler quipped.

"This is so staggeringly pathetic that they should occasionally cut away to a sad-faced clown weeping in the corner," Chicago Tribune "humor columnist" Rex Huppke tweeted.

"Donald Trump Jr. is walled off from his father’s administration. President Trump is walled off from the Trump Org [sic]. So they’ll be discussing sport, weather and cinema?" journalist Zack Everson wrote.

"Tough questions for the Orange One!" The Guardian writer Randeep Ramesh tweeted.

Trump Jr. later clarified that he isn't a journalist and included a jab about the CNN anchor.

"Guys, unlike CNN and Chris Cuomo when he interviews his brother, I'm not pretending to be a journalist here," he wrote. "This is just me having a fun conversation with my dad. Tune in on Thursday night, it will be a good one."

He added: "I may or may not ask @realDonaldTrump about aliens."

