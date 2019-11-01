GOP lawmaker head-butts camera as progressive activist peppers him with questions

The progressive activist group MoveOn attempted to question Rep. Don Young about foreign interference in elections, but the Alaska Republican was having none of it.

As a man repeatedly questioned Young in the Longworth House Office Building, the 86-year-old congressman walked down a hall and toward a section with elevators. As Young waited for the elevators, he walked toward the camera and knocked it with his head.

"There you go," he said, smiling in a video posted on Thursday. He appeared to provoke laughter even from the man who was questioning him. As the man asked Young another question, Young pressed the already-lit elevator button in an apparent attempt to hasten the elevator's arrival.

Someone who appeared to be his staffer admonished the questioner, telling him that repeating questions wasn't going to change his decision not to answer.

"Just asking the same question is not going to get you guys anywhere," the apparent congressional aide said.

The video came as lawmakers clashed over Democrats' impeachment inquiry. On Thursday, House Democrats approved a resolution on the issue without any support from Republicans.

The inquiry emanated from the controversy surrounding Trump's request that Ukraine investigate corruption concerns surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden. Democrats have argued that Trump's request was an abuse of power and showed he was trying to use foreign aid to pressure Ukraine into an investigation that could influence the 2020 elections.

MoveOn posted several other videos in which apparent activists questioned lawmakers about foreign interference.

Members of Congress regularly field questions from the press while walking the halls of Capitol Hill buildings. Because the buildings are open to the public, activists are also able to confront lawmakers outside of their offices.

Last year, former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., had a widely viewed and awkward confrontation with two women upset about his support for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who had been accused of sexual misconduct. Flake, considered a swing vote, stood in the elevator stone-faced as a woman shouted at him, saying that he was effectively telling her that her own sexual assault didn't matter.

After the incident, Flake called for a one-week delay in the confirmation process so that the FBI could investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh.