Tomi Lahren responds to left-wing backlash over her AOC Halloween costume: 'Calm down'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren urged everyone to take a deep breath after many on the left were quick to criticize the host for her Halloween costume depicting so-called 'Squad' member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. D-N.Y.

"The crybabies out there triggered by my Halloween costume need to calm down," said Lahren.

Discussing her costume in a recent episode of "Final Thoughts," Lahren explained her motivation behind it, and took to social media to share her look with fans.

“This Halloween, I decided to dress up as the thing that scares me most, the Democratic Dimwit Darling herself,” she wrote on Instagram Thursday. “I'm not afraid of ghouls, ghosts, zombies or political incorrectness. I am far more terrified AOC was actually elected to the United States Congress. Talk about a haunted 'House.'”

Lahren, 27, can be seen wearing a brunette wig, a black blazer, and black-rimmed glasses, holding a folder titled the "Green New Deal -- a nod to the Congresswoman's climate change resolution. Another book, titled "The Communist Manifesto," can also be seen in the photo.

Despite the thousands of likes her photos received, some on the left were quick to mock Lahren for her depiction of AOC, including activist and #MeToo advocate Alyssa Milano, who immediately came to the congresswoman's defense.

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Also, aren’t you part of the party who claims to be for working Americans? Why say ‘bartender,’ like it’s a bad thing," Milano wrote on Twitter.

Journalist Molly Knight added: "What exactly is wrong with being a bartender? It's an honest day's work, and a much more difficult job than you've ever had."

Comedian Ron Placone had strong words of his own: "I figured your costume was just 'Tomi Lahren with dark hair and glasses holding two things that it would benefit her to actually read.'"

"Not really a vicious burn on AOC to dress up as her on Halloween so you can look hot," the Washington Post opinion writer Elizabeth Bruenig tweeted.

Responding to critics, a seemingly unphased Lahren refused to back down, tweeting: "I mean this truly and sincerely, being a former bartender is the best and most admirable thing about @AOC."

Lahren has long been outspoken against the progressive congresswoman and her socialist views on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts," where she called out AOC's policies for "scaring the hell out of her," earlier this week.

"Know what...is terrifying? Socialism, communism, and plans that would cost an estimated $93 trillion and create a safety net for those "unwilling to work." That's what scares the living hell out of me," she said.

"I'm not afraid of ghouls, ghosts, zombies or political incorrectness. I am far more terrified AOC was actually elected into the United States Congress. Talk about a haunted house."

