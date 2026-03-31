Don Lemon talks possibility of being president, says he'd be 'a lot better than Donald Trump'

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Former CNN anchor and independent journalist Don Lemon addressed whether he would ever consider running for president.

"Do I ever think about it? Yes," Lemon said on "Pod Save America" Sunday. "Could it happen? Yeah, it could happen if the opportunity presented itself, the right opportunity presented itself. Look, if I wanted to, I know people are going to think I'm crazy. This is going to be the headline, and people are going to laugh about it. I think I could be President of the United States. I could definitely run this country better than Donald Trump."

Lemon said that he currently doesn't have any interest in running for office, arguing that it could "ruin" his life and pointing out that White male candidates "get away with" far more than female or minority ones. He also argued that he would have to change his party affiliation from independent to Democrat.

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However, he pushed back on the idea that it was impossible for him to consider running.

"Am I at that point now? No. And I know people are going to say Don Lemon is crazy. But yeah, that's…look, why can't I think about running for office? Why can't I think about being President of the United States when look at what we have?" Lemon said.

He continued, "Did anybody think Barack Obama, as he says, this guy with a funny name is from a mixed background, did anybody ever think that he would become president, that he had that aspiration? I don't have an aspiration to become president, but I do think that I could run this country a lot better than Donald Trump."

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In a comment to Fox News Digital, Lemon stood by his comments and added that he would wait for a sign from his creator and "the people" to send him a sign to run for office.

"As a child, my parents taught me I could be and do anything I wanted, and I believed them. As a person of faith, I’d have to first consult with my creator about that. If she (my creator) gives me a sign, and so do the people, then it’s game on. Somebody has to fix all of the s--- Donald Trump f---ed up," Lemon said.

During the show, Lemon also argued that he could run a news organization "better than most people," likely in light of his former network's potential new owner.

"I've been in the game for so long, and I'm not interested in being, you know, the anchor out front. I could come in and fix the bulk of their problems and lickety-split in no time flat," Lemon said.

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Lemon garnered national attention in January after livestreaming aggressive agitators storming St. Paul's Cities Church under the suspicion that its pastor had collaborated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He was later charged with conspiracy to deprive religious freedom rights and a violation of the FACE Act in connection with the protest.

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Lemon was formally arraigned last month and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.