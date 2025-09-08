Don Lemon called a 'f---ing moron' during NYC street interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon did not get a warm welcome from everyone while conducting man-on-the-street interviews in New York City on Sunday.

During an interview for his YouTube program, "The Don Lemon Show," the liberal host ran into one man who insulted him and accused his former network of lying to the public.

"You're a f---ing moron, dude," the man told Lemon just after the journalist began filming.

"Thank you. So are you," the ex-CNN anchor shot back.

As the two shook hands and continued to smile, Lemon’s interview subject added, "Oh, that’s very nice of you to say, except you’ve never heard anything I’ve had to say, and I’ve heard a whole bunch of what you’ve had to say."

"I’m glad you watch me," Lemon responded. "No I don’t," his guest replied.

"You just get clipped everywhere," the man continued. He then said Lemon’s former network as well as MSNBC are "full of s---."

After being asked why, he replied, "’Cause they lie."

"About what? Be specific," the reporter asked.

"Everything," the man said. When pressed for examples, he said, "Well, they lie about genocide. They lie about all wars."

Lemon disputed the answer and began talking over his subject, demanding to get a word in.

"Don’t tell me when I can speak," the man told the host, who was holding up a finger in front of his face to get him to stop.

The man said he was frustrated with coverage, accusing the networks of protecting Israel.

As the debate continued, the man again called Lemon a "moron."

"Why would you call me a moron?" the reporter asked.

"Because it just comes out, man," the subject replied, adding, "because you’re big and think that you’re something."

"And what do you think you are?" Lemon asked, appearing increasingly annoyed.

As they continued squabbling, another onlooker took the side of the man who was being interviewed, referring to Lemon as a "racist."

The host shot back, "Yeah, don’t waste your time with me, I’m a racist."

"Yeah, you’re one of the biggest racists I’ve ever seen," the newcomer said.

Lemon invited him to speak on the mic, but the man declined.

"No, I’m good. But you’re mad ‘cause Trump won and let’s go," he said, walking away.

"I’m not mad ‘cause Trump won," Lemon responded. "Yes you are," the man shot back as he crossed the street.