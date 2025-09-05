Maryland residents tell Don Lemon they approve of Trump's crime crackdown, hope Baltimore is next

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon spoke to locals in a Baltimore, Maryland neighborhood on Friday, and many expressed hope that President Donald Trump would deploy troops to "straighten everything out."

When Trump announced plans to deploy National Guard troops and assume oversight of the Metropolitan Police Department, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser initially expressed concern. However, she admitted at a press conference last week that the federal surge has had a noticeable impact on one of America's most dangerous cities, including a 87% reduction in carjackings.

Now, leaders and residents of other cities are wondering if he will bring troops to crack down on crime in their neighborhoods as well. Lemon did an extensive "man-on-the-street" interview where he asked residents of a rough neighborhood in Baltimore if they would like to see troops in their neighborhood.

"I have been a resident of Maryland all my life, so I think it would help some," one older woman said in his video, saying that her husband was murdered in a carjacking in front of their house and claiming there were no consequences for the perpetrator, who remains unknown to this day. "I want justice."

"And you would like to see the troops here and the National Guard?"

"Yes," she answered.

"It's getting out of hand, man!" another resident, a male Trump supporter, answered. "All these killings all the time! You know, the murder rate's going higher and higher and all the drugs!"

He lamented that government programs aren't working to ameliorate the causes of crime in the area.

"Send the troops to straighten everything out, you know what I mean? And then, like, you know, make Baltimore great again!" he said. "Rebuild it back how it was a long time ago."

A man in Muslim garb on his way to pray at a mosque for Friday Jummah argued that Trump sending troops to the streets might be a welcome change.

"I’m not opposed to it," the man said. "I think it’ll be a good idea. Maybe we can clean up some of these crime-ridden neighborhoods."

He went on to describe local crime levels as "atrocious" and said that such a change would be "a breath of fresh air."

Trump has indeed voiced interest in fighting crime in Baltimore.

"Chicago is a hellhole right now, Baltimore is a hellhole right now," Trump said during a recent press conference. "We have a right to do it because I have an obligation to do it to protect this country, and that includes Baltimore."