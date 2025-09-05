Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Maryland residents tell Don Lemon they approve of Trump's crime crackdown, hope Baltimore is next

Multiple residents tell former CNN reporter they approve of federal troops being sent to their neighborhoods

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
‘On fire’: Baltimore residents reveal thoughts on Trump possibly sending in National Guard Video

‘On fire’: Baltimore residents reveal thoughts on Trump possibly sending in National Guard

Fox News Digital spoke to over a dozen Baltimore residents about whether they think federal resources are necessary to combat crime in their city. (Credit: Fox News Digital and Nicholas Ballasy) 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon spoke to locals in a Baltimore, Maryland neighborhood on Friday, and many expressed hope that President Donald Trump would deploy troops to "straighten everything out."

When Trump announced plans to deploy National Guard troops and assume oversight of the Metropolitan Police Department, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser initially expressed concern. However, she admitted at a press conference last week that the federal surge has had a noticeable impact on one of America's most dangerous cities, including a 87% reduction in carjackings.

Now, leaders and residents of other cities are wondering if he will bring troops to crack down on crime in their neighborhoods as well. Lemon did an extensive "man-on-the-street" interview where he asked residents of a rough neighborhood in Baltimore if they would like to see troops in their neighborhood. 

'BALTIMORE IS ON FIRE': RESIDENTS REVEAL WHETHER TRUMP SHOULD SEND NATIONAL GUARD TO COMBAT VIOLENT CRIME

Don Lemon speaks

Journalist Don Lemon did an extensive man-on-the-street video in Baltimore where he spoke to residents about whether they think Trump should sent in troops to combat crime. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"I have been a resident of Maryland all my life, so I think it would help some," one older woman said in his video, saying that her husband was murdered in a carjacking in front of their house and claiming there were no consequences for the perpetrator, who remains unknown to this day. "I want justice."

"And you would like to see the troops here and the National Guard?"

"Yes," she answered.

"It's getting out of hand, man!" another resident, a male Trump supporter, answered. "All these killings all the time! You know, the murder rate's going higher and higher and all the drugs!"

TRUMP ACTIVATES NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO ADDRESS ‘TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL’ CRIME IN WASHINGTON

Don Lemon speaks to residents

Don Lemon did an extensive video speaking to residents of Baltimore, Maryland.

He lamented that government programs aren't working to ameliorate the causes of crime in the area. 

"Send the troops to straighten everything out, you know what I mean? And then, like, you know, make Baltimore great again!" he said. "Rebuild it back how it was a long time ago."

A man in Muslim garb on his way to pray at a mosque for Friday Jummah argued that Trump sending troops to the streets might be a welcome change.

"I’m not opposed to it," the man said. "I think it’ll be a good idea. Maybe we can clean up some of these crime-ridden neighborhoods."

He went on to describe local crime levels as "atrocious" and said that such a change would be "a breath of fresh air."

‘RADICAL’ DC OFFICIALS TREATED OFFICERS ‘LIKE CRAP,’ POLICE LEADER SAYS – 7 ATTACKS THAT LED TO TRUMP TAKEOVER

Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest

Trump's crackdown on crime in Washington DC has made residents in numerous other hotbeds of criminal activity ask if their neighborhoods will be next. (Rick Scuteri)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has indeed voiced interest in fighting crime in Baltimore.

"Chicago is a hellhole right now, Baltimore is a hellhole right now," Trump said during a recent press conference. "We have a right to do it because I have an obligation to do it to protect this country, and that includes Baltimore."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue