Domenech: We need leadership that tolerates, respects political risk

Fox News host Ben Domenech discussed President John F. Kennedy's legacy and how it can pave the way for leadership today on "Fox News Primetime."

BEN DOMENECH: Risk is not something we handle well as Americans these days, the pandemic surely proved that point better than anything else could. But it’s not just fear in the face of disease. We live in a country where teenagers don’t want to get driver's licenses, where our schools can’t fail kids for giving the wrong answers, where teachers refuse to teach even with precautions and vaccinations, and where local authorities won’t put down riots. JFK called the nation to dare. Men died as a result. We pushed forward.

It’s one thing for a single daredevil, or even 20, to take on such a risk. It’s a lot more for a country to do so. In Kennedy’s framing 60 years ago, our common identity as Americans is what unites us. Rather than stoke the divisions of race or class, he focussed our energies toward an incredible goal. Rather than a series of apologies and handwringing over sins of the past, or any lack of clarity about our foe in the Soviets, Kennedy’s message was that unity in our American ethos can launch us to the stars.