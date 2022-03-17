World War III 'already started,' Zelenskyy warns as Ukraine joins EU energy union: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be the start of World War III.

"Nobody knows whether it may have already started. And what is the possibility of this war if Ukraine will fall, in case Ukraine will? It's very hard to say," Zelenskyy said during an interview with NBC News Wednesday. "And we've seen this 80 years ago, when the Second World War had started ... nobody would be able to predict when the full-scale war would start."

The Ukrainian leader's comments come as he has urged the U.S. and other NATO countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine, with some being reluctant to do so in fear that it could spark an escalation with Russia that could lead to world war.

Zelenskyy has called for a no fly-zone over Ukraine, invoking Martin Luther King Jr. to make the case during his address to Congress.

"I have a dream. ... I can say, I have a need, a need to protect our sky," he said. "I need your decision, your help, which means exactly the same, the same you feel when you hear the words 'I have a dream.'"

