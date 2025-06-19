Doctor who blew whistle on transgender medicine mocks liberal justices' 'insane' dissent in landmark case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas doctor who was prosecuted after exposing transgender medical treatments being given to children brutally mocked the liberal justices' dissenting opinion in Wednesday's Supreme Court ruling in U.S. v. Skrmetti, calling their arguments "insane" and illogical in a scathing thread on X.

In a 6-3 ruling Wednesday, the court upheld a Tennessee law banning transgender treatments for minors, with liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor issuing the dissent.

Dr. Eithan Haim, a general surgeon who formerly worked at Texas Children's Hospital, blasted the three liberal justices for arguing that the state law discriminated based on sex because "male adolescents can receive medicines that help them look like boys," but females can't access medicines that help them look like boys.

"But that's insane," Haim wrote. "These treatments are meant for diagnosable pathologies in order to restore normal physiology."

"It would be like saying a patient without cancer but ‘identifies as having cancer’ is being discriminated against because a doctor is refusing to give them chemotherapy," he mocked.

He also criticized the liberal justices for claiming the majority opinion "contorts logic" while offering the aforementioned argument.

"They have the audacity to claim the majority opinion ‘contorts logic’ while they rely on anti-logic," Haim wrote.

Haim rebuked the justices for behaving as if they were "certified, practicing doctors" while defending puberty blockers, one of the transgender treatments at the center of the high-profile case.

After the justices argued that children who identify as a different gender than their "sex identified at birth" should be allowed to take puberty blockers, Haim trashed the declaration as "sheer medical lunacy."

"It is not real. It has no basis in objective, observable reality," he chastised. "It has as much legitimacy as your local Voodoo witch doctor - like using a rabbit's foot to treat a hemorrhaging carotid artery."

Haim accused the justices of not paying attention during oral arguments by citing "debunked" talking points about the safety of puberty blockers from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), an organization that sets standards of care for transgender medicine.

"This is the same organization whose legitimacy was completely decimated during the oral arguments," he mocked.

Haim also hit the justices for calling "gender-affirming care" a "matter of life and death" for some patients, which, he pointed out, even ACLU attorney Chase Strangio had to admit during oral arguments had no impact on rates of completed suicides.

"This is like a judge endorsing a guilty verdict in a murder case after finding out the victim is still alive," he wrote.

The doctor said there was even more "anti-logic and WPATH propaganda" from the justices he didn't mention before sounding the alarm about what that means for the justices sitting on the highest court in the nation.

"Although we won this case, we should not fail to appreciate the severity of the situation," he warned. "These judges sit on the highest court in our country yet live in a reality informed by fantasy. This is not a good state of affairs," he concluded.

Haim was prosecuted by the Biden Justice Department after he leaked documents to the media that revealed Texas Children's Hospital in Houston was performing transgender medical procedures on minors through May 2023. Hospital leadership had announced it had stopped providing sex-change surgeries and puberty blockers the year before, after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ruled it constituted child abuse under state law.

He was indicted on federal charges for obtaining protected individual health information for patients that were not under his care and without authorization.

The charges were dropped by the DOJ just days after President Donald Trump took office.

"The United States has finally agreed to drop the case against Dr. Haim, and the Court just granted dismissal," Marcella Burke, attorney for Eithan Haim, told Fox News Digital in January. "The case has been dismissed with prejudice so that the federal government can never again come after him for blowing the whistle on the secret pediatric transgender program at Texas Children’s Hospital."

The Supreme Court's press office did not immediately return a request for comment.

