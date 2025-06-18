Young woman who regrets gender transition celebrates Supreme Court decision on youth trans treatments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A young woman who regrets trying to change her gender as a troubled teenager celebrated Wednesday’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding a Tennessee law banning transgender medical treatments for minors.

"I'm really grateful," Independent Women's Ambassador Prisha Mosley told Fox News Digital.

Mosley, 26, is part of the growing community of young people who are speaking out about their regrets after undergoing medical treatments to treat their gender dysphoria. After being prescribed puberty blockers and testosterone as a teen and having a double mastectomy, Mosley feels medical professionals preyed on her vulnerability and treated her as an "experiment."

As an ambassador for the conservative group Independent Women, she's provided testimony advocating for states, including Tennessee, to enact legislation to stop medical providers from assisting in the gender transition of children.

SCOTUS RULES ON STATE BAN ON GENDER TRANSITION 'TREATMENTS' FOR MINORS IN LANDMARK CASE

Mosley told Fox News Digital she wasn't that surprised by the ruling, as she considered the plaintiffs' case weak.

"The arguments were not good on the side of this type of harm for minors," she recalled. "And their representation from the ACLU had to admit under oath that 'gender-affirming care' does not even reduce the suicide rate for anyone."

Mosley has taken legal action against the medical professionals she says pushed her into gender transition as a teen when she struggled with mental illnesses, including anorexia, OCD, suicidal thoughts and trauma from being raped.

She was about 16 years old when she started socially transitioning after being convinced by transgender activists online that she was unhappy because her "body was fighting to be a boy." At 17, medical professionals affirmed this belief and quickly put her on puberty blockers and testosterone.

THE SUPREME COURT DID THE RIGHT THING. I KNOW BECAUSE I WAS PART OF A HORRIFYING GENDER TRANSITION.

She later underwent a double mastectomy and now faces chronic pain and major health problems due to these treatments.

She's spent the last several years warning others of the dangers and devastating consequences that can result from hormones and sex reassignment surgeries.

"They're completely irreversible. It's impossible to actually have a sex change which children are duped into believing they're having by activists, doctors who are lying. And they lie to you along the entire way with euphemisms and a refusal to use actual medical terminology, but a sex exchange never takes place. All you transition into is a less healthy version of yourself with the same problems that brought you to reject your sex," Mosley told Fox News Digital.

She dismissed headlines from some media outlets Wednesday decrying the ruling as a "setback" or "new attack" on transgender rights.

DETRANSITIONER SLAMS TRANS ‘PSUEDOSCIENCE’ THAT DOCTORS SAID WOULD SOLVE HER MENTAL DISTRESS: ‘IT’S QUACKERY'

"It's insincere," she reacted to the media coverage. "This ruling is good for people, for children who identify as trans too."

She argued the law would protect children who've been caught up in a "social contagion" from being pressured into medical treatments that could leave irreparable changes to their bodies.

"And in states that have banned this type of care, they're going to be lawfully protected from doctors who would take advantage of them in their vulnerable state while they have strange beliefs and take away their health and their body parts. And it's now lawful to ban doctors from doing that," she continued.

At issue in the case, United States v. Skrmetti, was whether Tennessee's Senate Bill 1 violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

That law prohibits states from allowing medical providers to deliver puberty blockers and hormones to facilitate a minor's transition to another sex.

It also targets healthcare providers in the state who continue to provide such procedures to gender-dysphoric minors— opening these providers up to fines, lawsuits and other liability.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) asked the Supreme Court to hear the case on behalf of the parents of three transgender adolescents and a Memphis-based doctor who treats transgender patients.

The court upheld the Tennessee law in a 6-3 ruling.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said, "The Equal Protection Clause does not resolve these disagreements. Nor does it afford us license to decide them as we see best. Our role is not ‘to judge the wisdom, fairness, or logic’ of the law before us… but only to ensure that it does not violate the equal protection guarantee of the Fourteenth Amendment. Having concluded it does not, we leave questions regarding its policy to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process."

Fox News' Breanne Deppisch and Bill Mears contributed to this report.