DNC spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa : Trump should be 'very scared' about Democrats' NH turnout

Democratic National Committee spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa told “Outnumbered Overtime” on Wednesday that "if I were Donald Trump, I would be very scared” about high voter turnout in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary,

“What happened last night is a lot of people turned out and it was more than 2008’s turn out, which is a really big deal for Democrats in a very close race,” Hinojosa told host Harris Faulkner.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was projected to narrowly win the first-in-the-nation primary ahead of former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

The New Hampshire result is a reversal of the Iowa caucuses, which saw Buttigieg narrowly defeat Sanders in the official results.

When Faulkner noted Sanders' 1.26-percentage point New Hampshire margin of victory stood in stark contrast to his 22-point margin of victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, Hinojosa said, “This is going to be a very close race, we know that. We’ve known that all along. That’s what primaries are for. But, let me tell you, when you look at turnout overall, we outpaced 2008.”

“That is a big deal for Democrats,” she continued.

NEW HAMPSHIRE GIVES KLOBUCHAR MAJOR BOOST, PUTS BIDEN AND WARREN ON 2020 LIFE SUPPORT

“Not only that, about 80 percent of people who turned out said that they’re angry with Donald Trump,” Hinojosa noted. “If you’re looking at 2008, about six percent said they were angry about George W. Bush so if I were Donald Trump I would be very scared.”

According to the Fox News Voter Analysis Survey, 92 percent of New Hampshire Democratic Primary voters said they felt "dissatisfied" or "angry" about the Trump administration.

When Faulkner asked Hinojosa her reaction to former Vice President Joe Biden finishing in fifth place in New Hampshire, the DNC official said, “Every campaign leads their own strategy.”

“There is no doubt that this is only the second state. Only five percent of the delegates come out of the first four early states, so if you want to be our Democratic nominee, you have to have a strategy besides the first four early states,” Hinojosa said, adding that a candidate must “have a broad coalition of support.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There is no doubt that African Americans and Latinos are the core of the Democratic Party and if you want to win the nomination you have to have that support,” she added.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Andrew Schwartz contributed to this report.