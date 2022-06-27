Disney employee slams company for paying abortion travel costs: 'They haven't learned their lesson'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Walt Disney World employee Jose Castillo slammed the company for a recent memo that offered travel reimbursement for abortions, warning that guests and other employees are being alienated. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, Castillo explained that the reimbursement funding was already a Disney policy and the company was only trying to be political by releasing the memo.

BIDEN FALSELY SAYD ABORTION RULING MAKES US ‘OUTLIER AMONG DEVELOPED NATIONS’

JOSE CASTILLO: It seems like Disney executives have not learned their lesson from the backlash from the Florida parental rights in education bill. You see the stock price going down. There are people, there are employees who they're alienating. I spoke with a colleague the other day who said, 'I just don't know how longer I can keep working for this company.' And frankly, I'm sure there are going to be guests who are going to be saying, 'Should I really pay for a ticket to go watch a movie, to go to the theme parks that will eventually end up paying for someone's abortion?' Like I said, this was already their policy. There was really no need for them to come out and send this memo, only to make a political statement.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: