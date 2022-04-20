Disney 'lied about' Florida's parental rights law: 'The mouse has been caught,' says Leo Terrell

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell asserted that Disney "lied about" Florida's parental rights law Wednesday on "Hannity."

Disney "lied about this bill," he told host Sean Hannity. "This was a parental rights bill. The mouse has been caught. And therefore the Florida state legislature has the right to grant this legislation … to strike away their special privileges."

FLORIDA SENATE PASSES BILL STRIPPING DISNEY OF SPECIAL SELF-GOVERNING POWER

The Florida Senate passed a bill Wednesday to strip Disney of its special self-governing status.

The Florida state legislature has a "backbone," Terrell said, as it is "basically sending a message to all these woke corporations that you cannot dictate policy to the people of Florida."

He added that he is "very, very proud of the state of Florida."

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi shared state agriculture commissioner candidate Wilton Simpson's observation that the parental rights law is about "protecting children and parents' rights from not having five-, six-, seven- and eight-year-olds talk[ed] to about sex, period."

Disney successfully flew under the radar "for a very long time," Bondi said earlier in the interview. The company received its self-governing power 55 years ago when the counties where Disney was constructed lacked the resources to assist the company, she said.

It will not succeed in challenging the parental rights law, she predicted.

"Disney chose to wade into this debate - these liberal elitists - instead of staying in their lane, which is what? Entertaining families, making a lot of money for their shareholders. But instead, they decided to attack the state of Florida. They're the ones who said, 'We're going to fight this law. We're going to get this law overturned.' So they picked this fight, and they're going to lose this fight, Sean."