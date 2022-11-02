Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Free Press refutes Stephen Colbert's claim Tudor Dixon 'made up' person cited in debate: 'He's real'

CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert took aim at GOP hopeful Tudor Dixon during a recent monologue

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Tudor Dixon: Gretchen Whitmer's education approach is mind-boggling Video

Tudor Dixon: Gretchen Whitmer's education approach is mind-boggling

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon responds to recent criticisms and slams her opponent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

The Detroit Free Press published a stunning refutation of comments by "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert, who took aim at Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon during a recent monologue. 

Last Wednesday, Colbert pummeled Dixon for sounding the alarm during the Oct. 25 gubernatorial debate on "pornographic" material being found in school libraries across Michigan. 

"Dixon's not the only one worried about this issue. So is this guy she totally made up," Colbert told his viewers.

LATE-NIGHT COMEDY FLOUNDERS IN RATINGS AS COLBERT, KIMMEL, OTHERS OPENLY ROOT FOR DEMOCRATS, SHRED REPUBLICANS

Colbert then played a clip of Dixon saying, "I had a gentleman come up to me just a few nights ago and he said, ‘I found content in my school library describing how to have sex to my son.’" 

"Okay, fine, ‘that happened,’" Colbert quipped using air quotes.

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon campaigns with other Michigan Republican candidates at a rally on October 27, 2022 in St Clair, Michigan. 

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon campaigns with other Michigan Republican candidates at a rally on October 27, 2022 in St Clair, Michigan.  (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Except that did happen, according to the Free Press.

"A Dearborn resident whose existence was doubted by comedian Stephen Colbert during a monologue last week has a message for the CBS late night host: I am real and so is my switch to the Republican Party," Free Press reporter Niraj Warikoo began his report Wednesday. 

SUNUNU TELLS NBC'S CHUCK TODD HE'S ‘IN A BUBBLE’ WHILE CLASHING OVER VOTER PRIORITIES AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

Khalil Othman came forward as the man Dixon had referred to at a recent rally of hers he had attended. 

"To claim that I'm not here, I don't exist, I'm not human, that's absolute ignorance," Othman told the paper. "If this person did his due diligence and start researching or has his team do a little bit of research of who's this person who attended Dixon's rally, they will be able to find my name right away easy on social media. Just Google it."

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert mocked Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon during his monologue on Oct. 26, 2022.

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert mocked Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon during his monologue on Oct. 26, 2022. (Screenshot/CBS)

Othman, a father of five and a former Democratic candidate for state representative who migrated from Yemen nearly 20 years ago, had shared a video on Facebook of the comments he made at the Dixon event speaking out against sexually-explicit content found in school libraries.

"I am a proud Muslim American who expresses my values and concerns all the time," Othman said in the video. "Dearborn has been voting Democrat blue for the last decade or two decades. But not anymore. On behalf of myself and my family, I guarantee you for sure that my family and my friends will vote for Republicans."

HUFFPOST OMITS OZ FROM REPORT ON SURGE OF ‘AMERICAN MUSLIMS IN THE MIDTERMS’

Dixon knocked Colbert's comments at an event on Sunday, telling supporters, "That's what he said, this story never happened. That's where the Democrats are right now. You don't exist, your stories are not important."

CBS did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. 

GRAND RAPIDS, MI: Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks at her primary election night party after winning the nomination at the Amway Grand Plaza. 

GRAND RAPIDS, MI: Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks at her primary election night party after winning the nomination at the Amway Grand Plaza.  (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

The Michigan gubernatorial race has tightened in recent weeks. According the RealClearPolitics average of polls, incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a 3.4 lead over Dixon.

Fox News' final Power Rankings has the Michigan governor's race labeled "Lean Democrat."

Whitmer, who many thought would sail through reelection, is not taking anything for granted as top Democrats like former President Obama and Vice President Harris have campaigned alongside her in recent weeks hoping to motivate voters. 

