Sununu tells NBC's Chuck Todd he's 'in a bubble' while clashing over voter priorities ahead of midterms

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu accused NBC News anchor Chuck Todd of being "in a bubble" during a heated exchange on Sunday's installment of "Meet the Press."

Todd grilled Sununu for backing GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc, whom the governor previously opposed during the New Hampshire primary but has since rallied behind in order to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan.

"Why are you supporting an election denialist and do you think the inflation issue is enough to sort of rationalize support for somebody who thinks school buses of voters are going to show up in New Hampshire?" Todd asked.

"Let me tell you - you're in a bubble, man," Sununu responded. "I love you, Chuck, but you're in a bubble if you think anybody's talking about what happened in 2020 or talking about Mar-a-Lago and all that. I know the press loves talking about it. People are talking about what is happening in their pocketbooks every single day when they have to buy groceries or fill up gas."

WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST ROASTED FOR DECLARING GOP VICTORIES IN UPCOMING MIDTERMS ‘IS HOW DEMOCRACIES DIE’

"I get that governor, I get that," Todd chimed in. "Should they be? You think they should be prioritized over election denialism?"

"Should they be? Of course!" Sununu exclaimed. "This is hitting people! They are having trouble paying their mortgage, they are having trouble making car payments because of bad policies out of Washington. Should they be? Look, the beauty of the American system is every voter has the right and almost the responsibility to be selfish with their vote, to vote in terms of what is best for their family, to have better choice for schools, better economic opportunity. And that's exactly what's going to happen in a week, which is why Hassan's going to get fired, a whole bunch of these Democrats are going to get fired, because frankly, folks that think the average voter is worried about 2020, the average voter, it's a serious issue of course, but it is not what people are going to be voting on in the next week.

FETTERMAN'S DEBATE PERFORMANCE EXPOSED ‘MEDIA MALFEASANCE' AS HE WAS PROTECTED BY INDUSTRY ALLIES, CRITICS SAY

"And that kind of has baffled me through this whole campaign season, the fact that Democrats keep pushing this stuff and talking about things that aren't really what voters want to hear about or aren't really connecting with the empathetic challenges that the average voter is seeing every day," Sununu added.

This isn't the first time Sununu was grilled about his support for Bolduc, who previously did not accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, a stance he has softened on since becoming the GOP nominee in the New Hampshire Senate race.

HASSAN, BOLDUC TUSSLE OVER ECONOMY AND ABORTION DURING NEW HAMPSHIRE SENATE DEBATE

"You recently have embraced [Bolduc] even though during the primaries, you called him a quote ‘conspiracy theory extremist who's not a serious candidate,'" CNN's Jake Tapper told Sununu earlier this month. "But now you're telling Republicans in your state to vote for him - this guy is not all there!"

"Look, I'm supporting the Republican ticket up and down because you know who's not there? Any of my Democratic congressional delegation," Sununu responded. "They're literally not here! They literally spent years - [incumbent Sen. Maggie] Hassan literally spent years out of state."

"You know I'm not talking about his physical presence. He was a staunch election liar," Tapper said. "Before he won the primary, he was an election liar, then he drastically swapped his position once he won the nomination and realized, ‘Oh my God, there’s a bunch of sane people in New Hampshire I have to appeal to."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Gov. Sununu, you're a sane Republican at a time when a lot of people are looking for sane Republicans. Are you hurting the cause of sane Republicans when you embrace people like that?" Tapper hammered the governor who doubled down on his opposition toward Democrats.