DeSantis warns Dems 'there's a new sheriff in town,' vows to stop agenda in its tracks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., is crediting his anti-woke agenda for leading the Sunshine State's prosperity as questions continue to loom surrounding his potential bid in the 2024 election.

The governor joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss how he has led the state's effort to counter the Democrats' far-left ideology in "all arteries of society" shortly after ending Disney's self-governing status.

"I think we have to recognize the left is trying to impose its agenda through all of our arteries in society, including corporate America. And so part of my job to protect the freedoms of my citizens is to ensure that the left not able to impose their agenda on them through corporate America, through bureaucracy, through universities," DeSantis told Maria Bartiromo Sunday.

‘CORPORATE KINGDOM’: DESANTIS-BACKED PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF DISNEY'S LAND ANNOUNCED

"The fight with Disney was really about who governs the state of Florida," he continued. "I think they thought for 60 years they called the shots. Well, there's a new sheriff in town, and we call the shots, and we made that very clear."

DeSantis signed legislation last month, HB 9B, which renamed the Reedy Creek Improvement District, where Disney World is housed, to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District that may only have term-limited members who are not recent employees or have been contracted by Disney in the past three years.

The measure also revoked Disney's exemptions from the Florida building code, Florida fire prevention code, and state regulatory reviews.

But DeSantis suggested Florida's success is rooted in much more than just reigning in Disney.

He also credited the state's crime policies for enticing investment across the state as the population continues to soar.

FLORIDA BILL REVOKING DISNEY'S SELF-GOVERNING STATUS HEADS TO DESANTIS' DESK

Data released by the Census Bureau last month showed Florida's population grew to 22,244,823 between 2021 and 2022, an increase of 1.9% in one year.

It was the first time since 1957 that Florida was the state with the largest percent increase in population.

Meanwhile, DeSantis embarked on a pro-police tour across a series of Democrat-run cities last month to show support for law enforcement - yet another indication as to why analysts think he is prepping a 2024 campaign announcement.

"Yes, we have lower taxes, yes, we're a law and order state, and you see disorder around the country, but the dramatic difference in approach between a New York and an Illinois or California and Florida, we really just started getting more wealth, more investment and the state really took off," DeSantis said.

"My view when we say we're the free state of Florida, yes, we want to prevent you from being overtaxed, and we don't have an income tax, make sure you don't have to deal with these ridiculous COVID restrictions, which Biden is still clinging to, trying to keep Novak Djokovic out of the country, so that's important," he continued.



DESANTIS MOVES TOWARD PRESIDENTIAL BID, PRIVATELY INDICATES THAT HE'S RUNNING: REPORT

DeSantis has not yet publicly confirmed if he will seek a White House bid in 2024, although he has reportedly confirmed privately that he plans to throw his hat in the ring.

The governor visited Iowa on Friday amid reports that he confirmed to confidants his intention of running.

"My job as a leader is to put the interests of the people I represent and their jobs over my own interests in keeping my own job," DeSantis told Bartiromo. "And so if there's short-term political pain and ultimately, if it doesn't work out for me politically, that's fine, but you had to do the right thing."

"And I think the fact that we did that was part of the reason why we boom so much," he said.



