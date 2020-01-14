Deroy Murdock: Poor out-performing rich in this key measure under Trump

The mantra among Democrats running for president in 2020 is that President Trump's economic policy has hurt people who are struggling to get ahead. That cannot be further from the truth, Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock said.

"The message from left has been that the rich are getting richer, the poor are getting poorer. You hear that all the time, when in fact, the rich are getting richer, but the poor are getting richer as well," Murdock said on Fox Nation's "After the Show Show." "And they're getting richer more quickly than the rich are getting richer."

In a recent National Review article, Murdock broke down data from the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank that tracked the monthly wage growth of Americans.

"Overall in America wages are going up about 3.6 percent between November 2018 and November 2019," said Murdock.

"The bottom 25 percent, their wages are going up 4.5 percent," he revealed. 'The top 25 percent -- the wealthy people -- just 2.9."

"If you look on the basis of race, whites up 3.5 percent, non-whites up 4.3 percent, so non-whites doing better. You never hear that sort of thing," he continued.

"Why is this?" asked "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "What's making the numbers increase?"

"I think what's happening is we're benefiting from Trumponomics," said Murdock. "We've seen this wonderful tax reduction. Corporate tax rate at 21 percent, one of the lowest in the world. All this deregulation. A pro-business tone in Washington, rather than what we had under Obama, which is 'You didn't start that company, you're evil, shame on you.'"

Entrepreneurs feel more confident under the Trump administration, and it shows, Murdock said.

"All of this pro-business effort is made," he concluded. "This created the conditions in the atmosphere where people can start businesses, expand businesses, hire people, help people create opportunities, rather what we had for eight years, which is pretty much stagnation."

