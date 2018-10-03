New York political commentator Deroy Murdock is a Fox News contributor, a contributing editor with National Review Online, a former media fellow with the Hoover Institution on War, Revolution and Peace at Stanford University; and a senior fellow with the Atlas Network, which supports and connects some 450 free-market think tanks in the USA and some 95 countries world-wide. Mr. Murdock's weekly column "This Opinion Just In…" appears in the New York Post, the Dallas Morning News, the Boston Herald and other newspapers across America.Read More

As a popular public speaker -- often in conjunction with the Federalist Society and the Young America's Foundation -- he has lectured or debated at the Cato Institute, the Council on Foreign Relations; Harvard Medical School, the Heritage Foundation; the National Academy of Sciences; Dartmouth, Stanford, and Tulane universities; and various fora, from Bogotá to Buenos Aires to Budapest. He is a native of Los Angeles, a graduate of Georgetown University, and a resident of Manhattan, where he earned an MBA from New York University. His program included a semester of study at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Deroy Murdock hopes that someday the free society will bring him — and every American — more leisure time to experience fine dining, motion pictures, skiing, live music, and the priceless joys of family, friends, and loved ones.