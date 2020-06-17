Deroy Murdock highlights double standard on COVID-19: 'Left-wing protests OK but playgrounds are not?'

Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock said on Wednesday that there is a “double standard” for social distancing because people are permitted to protest en masse around neighborhood playgrounds, which are closed to children due to coronavirus.

“If you want to go and enjoy a park like that, what you can do is arrange some sort of protest that people on the left approve of,” Murdock told “America’s Newsroom.”

Murdock noted that there was a “huge” protest for transgender rights in New York City last weekend in which people were “packed” together.

“There is no social distancing,” Murdock said of the protest in support of transgender rights.

“They had thousands and thousands of people standing right next to each other as if this were a year ago today before COVID-19 came along and that was perfectly OK. And then afterward, if you wanted to enjoy a park or put your kids in a swing set or something like that, they don’t just close the park, they weld it shut so there is no absolute way of getting in there.”

Three New York City lawmakers gathered Tuesday morning to cut the locks on a Brooklyn playground in defiance of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s coronavirus lockdown keeping them closed, according to a report.

It happened at Kolbert Playground in Midwood, a Hasidic neighborhood, New York 1 News reported.

On Monday evening in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg section, Hasidic leaders cut the locks on Middleton playground following a rally led by state Assemblyman Joe Lentol and local officials.

Murdock said that Democrats “believe in magic germs that don’t attack people who are at the protest that they approve of politically.”

“But, if you just want to enjoy some of the beautiful weather we’re having, then that is a bad thing. You need to go back in your house, shut the door, and continue house arrest which we had for about three months now,” Murdock said.