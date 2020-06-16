Expand / Collapse search
NYC woman, 92, shoved to the ground, video shows; police hunt suspect

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
NYPD asks for help in identifying individual wanted for assault on 92-year-old womanVideo

NYPD asks for help in identifying individual wanted for assault on 92-year-old woman

Raw video: Surveillance camera captures person push a 92-year-old woman to the ground causing her to hit her head on a fire hydrant in Manhattan.

New York City police are on the hunt Tuesday for a suspect seen on video shoving a 92-year-old woman in what appears to be a random attack.

Footage of the incident, which happened Friday afternoon in Manhattan, begins with the woman traveling in one direction on a sidewalk with the assistance of a pushcart, while the unidentified suspect heads her way.

When the man passes the woman, he appears to strike her face with his left hand – causing her to fall. The man, meanwhile, continues walking in the direction he was heading and turns around to look at the woman lying on the ground as he leaves the frame of the video.

NYPD ENDS PLAINCLOTHES ANTI-CRIME UNIT, REASSIGNING HUNDREDS OF OFFICERS TO OTHER TEAMS

The woman, who is 92 years old, was later taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to Fox 5 NY. She reportedly hit her head on a nearby fire hydrant when she fell.

The suspect in the video was last seen wearing a blue or purple shirt, multicolored shorts and white sneakers.

Police are now offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.