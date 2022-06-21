Denver district attorney claims blaming liberal prosecutors for rising crime has 'no basis in reality'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann criticized efforts to recall progressive district attorneys in an opinion piece to The Denver Post on Tuesday.

McCann specifically targeted an article by columnist George Brauchler, who argued liberal policies are leading to higher crime rates in major cities like San Francisco and Denver. Although several recall efforts have been made against progressive prosecutors as a result, McCann argued that there is "zero evidence" that they have anything to do with crime.

"It is an election year after all and nationwide, Republicans are staying on message and accusing Democrats of causing the national spike in crime. Their intention is to scare voters into electing their candidates. To be clear, there is zero evidence that progressive policies are what’s driving the nation’s crime increase, zero," McCann wrote.

Instead, McCann attacked Brauchler for refusing to reference the "gun problem" as a reason behind rising crime levels.

"Those who study crime have various theories as to why crime rates are climbing nationwide — the effects of the pandemic, economic decline, anger, the impacts of social media, woeful lack of adequate resources for mental health and substance misuse treatment — yet they all agree on one thing: America has a gun problem," McCann argued.

McCann also undermined claims that liberal cities are unique in rising crime rates, remarking that crime is up "just about everywhere."

"The unfortunate truth is that crime is up just about everywhere in this country. Rather than engage in a blame game, I am focused on doing the work," she wrote.

Earlier this month, San Francisco voters successfully recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin after the city saw a rise in crime over the past two years. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon currently faces recall efforts against him following a shooting that killed two police officers.

McCann concluded, "While prosecuting criminal behavior, we are also advancing community-oriented and prevention approaches to promote a smarter and more equitable system of justice for all Denver residents."

Recall Gascon Campaign co-chair Kathy Cady said that while the campaign hit the target number of signatures to put the recall election on the ballot, she is hoping to collect over 650,000 signatures to have a "cushion" for Los Angeles County officers. The deadline for signatures is July 6.