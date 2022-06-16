Los Angeles DA George Gascon recall campaign hits ballot signature requirement, urges voters to stay focused

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Recall Gascon Campaign co-chair Kathy Cady said on Thursday she is confident that the effort to oust Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon will happen after hitting a signature milestone.

The campaign told Fox News it received over 30,000 petitions over the past few days in an effort to gather the 567,857 needed by July 6. The group said it hit the target Wednesday but is working toward collecting 650,000 signatures as some will likely be deemed invalid by Los Angeles County officials.

"It will only happen if people remain focused, and we don't get complacent," Cady told "America’s Newsroom." So we have already gathered over 566,000 signatures, which is the most that have ever been gathered in Los Angeles County, I'm told. But as you know, when we turn those in, some of them will be invalidated. And so we need to make sure we have a cushion. And our current goal is to continue to collect signatures."

The recall is the second attempt by supporters to oust Gascon, who came into office in December 2020 on a criminal justice reform platform.

As crime has increased across the count y , so has the scrutiny of progressive city prosecutors. Gascon has barred his deputy district attorneys from seeking enhancement allegations, which can significantly lengthen prison sentences, and charging juveniles as adults, even those accused of serious crimes, among others.

The directive related to juveniles has since been modified after criticism over the case of a 26-year-old transgender woman who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl when she was 17.

Gascon's supporters have hailed him as a reformer who is trying to change a criminal justice system fraught with inequity, while critics say his moves have emboldened criminals who no longer fear harsh punishment, even for serious offenses.

Cady called the recall effort "crucial" to the safety and security of L.A. County.

"What's been going on for the last year and a half has just been really tragic," she said. "I've been representing victims in court trying to make sure that their cases are handled appropriately."

Fox News' Louis Casiano and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.