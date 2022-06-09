Democrats' treatment of Jan 6 a 'political statement': John Solomon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Investigative reporter John Solomon joined "Hannity" Thursday to discuss the first Jan. 6 Committee hearing and the timeline of events leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

JOHN SOLOMON: Four days of infamy, four days when the Capitol police, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, leadership could have hardened the Capitol, could have gotten the resources in place, could have made the strategic decisions, could have accepted the National Guard help that would have saved all of those men and women in blue on the Capitol who got injured that day. It is overwhelmingly clear that these were repeated political decisions made instead of security decisions…

When the House sergeant-at-arms turns down chief's son’s request on Jan. 5 for the national guard deployment, he tells them it's because of optics. Optics is not a security term, it is a political term. They were not making a security decision that day for the men and women of the Capitol police force or the lawmakers in that Capitol Building. They were making a political statement, and that is why they turned down this help.

