Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Capitol Police investigating 'suspicious package' near House office building

A road closure is in effect outside the building as police look into the matter

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Capitol police face staffing challenges ahead of January 6 anniversary Video

Capitol police face staffing challenges ahead of January 6 anniversary

Congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie has the latest from Capitol Hill on 'Special Report'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Capitol Police blocked off an area outside the Rayburn House Office Building Sunday morning, after a suspicious package was reportedly found in the area.

The D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency announced a road closure on Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and First Street SE just after 8 a.m., stating that this was "due to police activity."

JAN. 6 CAPITOL RIOT – ONE YEAR LATER, DC REMAINS ON EDGE

This was later reported to be due to a mysterious package at the Independence Avenue door to the House building, according to the Daily Mail's Katelyn Caralle.

"Staff and other personnel are directed to AVOID THIS AREA until further notice," read an announcement Caralle shared.

OMICRON, WINTER STORMS HIT US, SCHOOL DISTRICTS CLOSED OR DELAYED ACROSS MANY STATES

Fox News reached out to the Capitol Police for confirmation and an update to the situation.

The closure comes days after the nation's capital commemorated one year since the riot at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, with remarks from officials, including President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since then, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger has said his department is better equipped to handle such an incident, although he has admitted that they are still "about 400 officers short of where we need to be."

More from Politics