Pro-Israel Dem says those who won't decry Hamas over Oct. 7 attack 'have no business' posing as humanitarians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., an outspoken opponent of antisemitism, said Wednesday that those who refuse to speak out against the heinous acts Hamas perpetrated in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 "have no business" claiming to be humanitarians.

"If you refuse to condemn Hamas for the murder, maiming, mutilation, rape, torture, and abduction of thousands of Jews and Israelis on October 7, then you have no business calling yourself a humanitarian," Torres wrote on X.

"A humanitarianism that devalues Jewish life is no humanitarianism at all, for it has been hollowed out by antisemitism," he added.

DEM REP CALLS OUT NYC'S ONGOING FAILURE TO TACKLE BRONX ‘OPEN AIR DRUG MARKET’ CRISIS

The congressman has been a strong voice of support for Israel.

"The singular stumbling block to ending the war is the terrorist organization that barbarically began it: Hamas. Scapegoating Israel is so second nature to the international community that Hamas’ role in precipitating and perpetuating the war has been all but forgotten," Torres wrote on X earlier this month.

NY DEMOCRAT CALLS OUT FAR-LEFT ‘ABSURDITIES’ FROM ‘COLLEGE-EDUCATED ELITES’ INFLUENCING PARTY

In another post on X this month he opined that "Antisemitism is the deadliest disease ever to afflict the human heart."

In a post last month, he asserted, "If Israel is the sole country in the Middle East—indeed the world—for which you reserve the label ‘apartheid’—then your use of the term is probably propagandistic rather than principled and your purpose is not constructive criticism but the destructive delegitimation of Israel as a Jewish State."

FETTERMAN SAYS ‘F--- THAT’ AMID BIPARTISAN BACKLASH OVER ARREST WARRANTS TARGETING ISRAEL'S NETANYAHU, GALLANT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Torres has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since early 2021.